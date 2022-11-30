ATTN PIMA COUNTY, Arizona



"I encourage all our Property Owners and Residents to contact 👇👇👇



TheAmericaProject.com

@BlehmLawAZForensicAudit



The Pima County government operates "Sanctuary Corridors" with the blessings of the AZGOP, Governor, and Attorney General.



These trafficking routes are illegally staged with aid and many fenced off properties are not permitted to be patrolled for "Humanitarian reasons."



Pima County Sheriff Deputies and Tucson Sector Border Patrol Agents have gone on the record confirming our reporting.



Border Patrol Agents have worked in secret with me for years and they know what Katie Hobbs has instructions from the Globalists to do regarding the Border and their Mission.



You have been provided tangible evidence of the US Government and its Agencies committing crimes against children while orchestrating the largest child trafficking operation in full view of the public.



Do your children attend Robles?



Do you live on the smuggling routes?



Share your testimony with the American Project."



Lewis Arthur

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q



paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

