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Putin - Jesuit puppet for the Holy Roman Empire/Vatican
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521 views • March 01, 2022
Putin Jesuit puppet for the Holy Roman Empire/Vatican. The Double eagle is the flag of the Holy Roman Empire. Black Nobility rule from behind the Vatican. Descendants of the Roman Empire. These are the Tares that work for Satan.
THE EXECUTION OF THE ROMANOV FAMILY - HIDDEN TRUTH REVEALED
The true story of how the Romanov family was executed by the Globalists because they refused to go along with the NWO agenda.
https://www.brighteon.com/824fc29b-15c1-4785-8c17-1347238978c9
THE EXECUTION OF THE ROMANOV FAMILY - HIDDEN TRUTH REVEALED
The true story of how the Romanov family was executed by the Globalists because they refused to go along with the NWO agenda.
https://www.brighteon.com/824fc29b-15c1-4785-8c17-1347238978c9
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