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THE EXECUTION OF THE ROMANOV FAMILY - HIDDEN TRUTH REVEALED
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295 views • June 19, 2021
The hidden truth of the brutal murder of the Romanov family. The Bankers, Vatican/Jesuits created & funded the Bolshevik revolution and murdered the Romanova family, installing Lenin & Stalin in Russia. The Romanov family were Christians and would not allow the Rothschild bank into Russia. The NWO created WW1 and WW2 in order to install communism into Russia, China and infiltrate the United States with communists (Anti-God). The communists murdered Millions of Christians world wide.
SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL- Rolling Stones - Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
Read the Words about Russia and the murder of the Romanov Family
Please allow me to introduce myself (Satan)
I'm a man of wealth and taste
I've been around for a long, long years (Since he fell)
Stole million man's soul an faith (Satan wants to take your soul)
And I was 'round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain (Satan putting Jesus to death)
Made damn sure that Pilate (Pilate had the power not to kill Jesus)
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game (People being deceived)
Stuck around St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg Russia where the Tsar of Russia had his palace)
When I saw it was a time for a change (Created the Bolsheviks to overthrow Tsar Nicholas II)
Killed Tsar and his ministers (Communists Bolsheviks brutally murdered entire Tsar family)
Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
I rode a tank
Held a general's rank
When the blitzkrieg raged (Place where millions of Germans were killed)
And the bodies stank (death of millions)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades (Satan love war/death)
For the gods they made
I shouted out
Who killed the Kennedys? (Had to kill the Kennedys for they knew)
When after all
It was you and me
Let me please introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours (Musicians who traveled to Bombay in peace)
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints (Reverse of reality-People worship false profits/Saints)
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer (Satan tells you it's always been him all along)
'Cause I'm in need of some restraint (He knows his time is short)
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, and some taste (Always wants sympathy)
Use all your well-learned politnesse (Politesse is often used derogatorily
Or I'll lay your soul to waste, mm yeah (Apologize to Satan as he kills you)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, mm yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, mm mean it, get down
Woo, who
Oh yeah, get on down
Oh yeah
Aah yeah
Tell me baby, what's my name?
Tell me honey, can ya guess my name?
Tell me baby, what's my name?
I tell you one time, you're to blame
What's my name
Tell me, baby, what's my name?
Tell me, sweetie, what's my name? (Satan)
SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL- Rolling Stones - Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
Read the Words about Russia and the murder of the Romanov Family
Please allow me to introduce myself (Satan)
I'm a man of wealth and taste
I've been around for a long, long years (Since he fell)
Stole million man's soul an faith (Satan wants to take your soul)
And I was 'round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain (Satan putting Jesus to death)
Made damn sure that Pilate (Pilate had the power not to kill Jesus)
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game (People being deceived)
Stuck around St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg Russia where the Tsar of Russia had his palace)
When I saw it was a time for a change (Created the Bolsheviks to overthrow Tsar Nicholas II)
Killed Tsar and his ministers (Communists Bolsheviks brutally murdered entire Tsar family)
Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
I rode a tank
Held a general's rank
When the blitzkrieg raged (Place where millions of Germans were killed)
And the bodies stank (death of millions)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades (Satan love war/death)
For the gods they made
I shouted out
Who killed the Kennedys? (Had to kill the Kennedys for they knew)
When after all
It was you and me
Let me please introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours (Musicians who traveled to Bombay in peace)
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints (Reverse of reality-People worship false profits/Saints)
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer (Satan tells you it's always been him all along)
'Cause I'm in need of some restraint (He knows his time is short)
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, and some taste (Always wants sympathy)
Use all your well-learned politnesse (Politesse is often used derogatorily
Or I'll lay your soul to waste, mm yeah (Apologize to Satan as he kills you)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, mm yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, mm mean it, get down
Woo, who
Oh yeah, get on down
Oh yeah
Aah yeah
Tell me baby, what's my name?
Tell me honey, can ya guess my name?
Tell me baby, what's my name?
I tell you one time, you're to blame
What's my name
Tell me, baby, what's my name?
Tell me, sweetie, what's my name? (Satan)
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