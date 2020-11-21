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MERCURY, THIMEROSAL, IN VACCINES
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489 views • November 21, 2020
A short Video Excerpt from Vaccines Reveale. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/c52d3d26-46ba-41b2-89e2-3584f7f32342 Showing how toxic mercury is and what it does. Yet knowing this, the CDC and WHO continue to use it in vaccines harming people. Clearly, they are NOT for our health and are only a for profit industry that bears NO LIABILITY for their product's injuries or deaths. What other corporations do you know of that bears NO LIABILITY? Published On September 17th, 2020.
If you're interested in learning more, (parents, a must watch before you vaccinate), you can buy this series of Vaccine Revealed at: vrevealed.com/order
If you're interested in learning more, (parents, a must watch before you vaccinate), you can buy this series of Vaccine Revealed at: vrevealed.com/order
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