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88) WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? - A Claire Edwards Presentation (Age Of Truth TV's mirror)
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348 views • November 26, 2020
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? - A Claire Edwards Presentation | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 29/08/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xN1bxAqQWA
Full credits for the Channel Age Of Truth TV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8FF2Id_lLc
http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
https://www.brighteon.com/37aa5f65-80bf-42ad-8945-17a9bf6d3d6d
Live presentation (august 28, 2020):
In this presentation Claire Edwards will present and share with us a very special document, a GROUNDBREAKING document, with major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now. It is also a self-help manual for a situation unprecedented in human history. Highly important french leaked document translated:
- SUMMARY of Investigative Report on the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Relationship to SARS-Cov-2 and Other Factors: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/summary_of_investigative_report_on_the_covid-19_pandemic_and_its_relationship_to_sars-cov-2_and_other_factors.pdf
- FULL Investigative Report on the COVID-19 Pandemic and its relationship to SARS-COV-2 and other factors: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/investigative_report_on_the_covid-19_pandemic_and_its_relationship_to_sars-cov-2_and_other_factors.pdf
Claire Edwards is a former United Nations Staffer in Vienna and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
Full credits for the Channel Age Of Truth TV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8FF2Id_lLc
http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
https://www.brighteon.com/37aa5f65-80bf-42ad-8945-17a9bf6d3d6d
Live presentation (august 28, 2020):
In this presentation Claire Edwards will present and share with us a very special document, a GROUNDBREAKING document, with major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now. It is also a self-help manual for a situation unprecedented in human history. Highly important french leaked document translated:
- SUMMARY of Investigative Report on the Covid-19 Pandemic and its Relationship to SARS-Cov-2 and Other Factors: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/summary_of_investigative_report_on_the_covid-19_pandemic_and_its_relationship_to_sars-cov-2_and_other_factors.pdf
- FULL Investigative Report on the COVID-19 Pandemic and its relationship to SARS-COV-2 and other factors: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/investigative_report_on_the_covid-19_pandemic_and_its_relationship_to_sars-cov-2_and_other_factors.pdf
Claire Edwards is a former United Nations Staffer in Vienna and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
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