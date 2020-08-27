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WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON? ~ Claire Edwards Presentation LIVE [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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45 views • August 27, 2020
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CLAIRE EDWARDS is with us once again via a livestream. In this presentation she will present and share with us a very speciel document which she calls a GROUNDBREAKING document, with major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now. Claire Edwards is a former United Nations Staffer in Vienna and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
You can download the presented document via our website:
http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
Here is a description of the presentation from Claire:
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?
Claire Edwards will present a document drawn up by a group of experts that comprehensively explains what is happening on our planet right now and why. It is also a self-help manual for a situation unprecedented in human history.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
CLAIRE EDWARDS is with us once again via a livestream. In this presentation she will present and share with us a very speciel document which she calls a GROUNDBREAKING document, with major revelations about what is really going on on our planet right now. Claire Edwards is a former United Nations Staffer in Vienna and Editor and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.
You can download the presented document via our website:
http://ageoftruth.tv/what-on-earth-is-going-on-claire-edwards-presentation-live/
Here is a description of the presentation from Claire:
WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON?
Claire Edwards will present a document drawn up by a group of experts that comprehensively explains what is happening on our planet right now and why. It is also a self-help manual for a situation unprecedented in human history.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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