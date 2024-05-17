Create New Account
FUNAURORE Cheap 120 Watt Foldable Solar Panel REVIEW UNBOXING for Solar Generator #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
Published Yesterday

Paste this link into browser to see it:


Model: WN-120


https://amzn.to/3oAN4FO

 - 120W Portable Solar Panel 18V Monocrystalline Solar Charger, Foldable High-Efficiency PV Power Charger for Camping Travel RV, MC4/USB/Type-C


https://amzn.to/41tutdk


The solar generator that I used in this review that is available for $295

It doesn't Oupes in the listing but it is identical, I paid for mine over 600 dollars several years back, I like that I can get it charged in 5 hours, if your power iniput for solar generator is less than 200 watts then don't bother.


1200W Portable Power Station 992Wh Solar Generator with 3x 110V/1200W AC Outlets , Fast Charging, LiFePO4 Battery for High-Power Appliances Emergency Outdoors Camping RV/Van Hunting


https://amzn.to/41v2ABC

ELFCULB 10AWG Solar Panel Cable to Anderson Connector Solar Extension Cable for Goal Zero Yeti Portable Power Station Solar Generator Battery Pack(6FT)


https://amzn.to/3AlItde


Make your own Anderson Connectors:

Powerwerx MegaCase 301 Piece Assorted 15/30/45A Anderson Powerpole Case with Insertion/Removal Tool


HOW TO MAKE ANDERSON CONNECTORS


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ijV0-QpaIU


https://amzn.to/40NXxvb

Best tool to crimp the Anderson connectors

Powerwerx TRIcrimp, the best Powerpole crimping tool for Anderson Powerpole 15, 30 and 45 amp contacts


https://amzn.to/3oEtB7n

The battery pack I recommended, as I have been getting these instead of the oupes power stations

Cloudenergy LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery 12V 150Ah with Built-in 100A BMS, Perfect for RV, Solar, Marine, Perfect Replace Most of Backup Power and Off Grid Applications


BRIGHTEON VERSION

https://www.brighteon.com/c504373d-efd9-4583-b494-6d60c4684e14

YOUTUBE VERSION

https://youtu.be/XaJ4MrXHNYA

offgridsolar panel reviewfoldable solar panel

