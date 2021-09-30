04a Covid-19 ASSUMPTIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, and damned ASSUMPTIONS: Cognitive Dissonance – Psychology on a Shoestring MVI_7086

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02 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cc48fda1-396a-4b33-b508-45cbcfc8b6f7
03 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4475ea2f-7988-42d3-9dd2-027dd14c03b2
04a here: https://www.brighteon.com/c4f0388d-9507-40fd-b10e-2cb3d93cb977
04b here: https://www.brighteon.com/e58521e1-b067-4bb5-8839-4ca7b9e735fb
I meant to say, “Lies, damned lies, and statistics!” The world has been awash for the past 20 or so months with a plethora of commentary and ‘analysis’ by the intelligentsia and ‘experts’ that is seriously flawed due to UNEXAMINED ASSUMPTIONS. And to top it off, the brute force of detrimental cognitive dissonance guarantees conflict and entrenched confusion.