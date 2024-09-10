BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WORLD's BEST FLASHLIGHT Headlamp for Hand Free Use a Prepper MUST Review #wisebuyreviews
7 months ago

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/4gvysOC [amazon affiliate link]

Headlamp Rechargeable, 120000 Lumen Super Bright LED Headlight Flashlight 6 Modes 160 Degree Adjustable Hardhat Headlamp, Waterproof Headlamp for Adults Camping Hiking Running Outdoors,


I have these in my home and in my car, multiples of them. In this video I show a mod that I did to keep the cable attached in the back, which makes it easier to recharge, which involves drilling 2 small holes to pass through a zip tie. Overall this is the world's best flashlight because it leaves your hands free, is easy to turn on and off and has the integrated recharge cable mod makes it a prepper must. You will love this flashlight and will find much use with it.


Youtube version: https://youtu.be/m3EDscmkJdg

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/c49ac704-598f-444b-98c7-37207e59b7e0

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5efz05-worlds-best-flashlight-headlamp-for-hand-free-use-a-prepper-must-review-wis.html

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/oevJi6uKjcQl/

Dailymotion: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x95gr5u

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/videos/3b5e2fa8-eeaa-409c-8bdd-95f66d4a8c5b

Keywords
diysurvivalpreparednesstool review
