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Why we will have a second covid wave
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245 views • September 13, 2020
The Truth? 2020. World War III. It's here. And you don't even know it.
You want the truth? A Conspiracy Theory? It's not a theory when you can back it up.
In short, a few, very rich, very corrupt individuals are using this virus to attempt to seize world control, eliminate cash, eliminate your job, make you dependent, make you sick and genetically mutated with forced vaccinations, and track you with apps. All on the fake pretence of 'protecting' you, 'saving' the environment, 'avoiding climate change', etc. Why? Because they want total control, allegiance, and if you don't obey, you are eliminated from their system. They have decided they know best how to let you live, and they want you in perpetual slavery.
You are being lied to. This document explains it. The statistics are being manipulated. This document proves it. You are being manipulated. This document explains how. Economies are being deliberately destroyed. This document explains why. There is a great evil that you need to be aware of. There is an overload of conflicting information designed to confuse you, mislead you, misdirect you, and make you unable to take action. This document will provide you with clarity and guidance.
It's an information war, and you have been drafted as a foot soldier to fight yourself, family and friends, and remove your future. You need to wake up, and fight now. Otherwise, you won't have anything left to fight for in the very near future.
Read it. Research it. Understand it. And take action.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0j7mw5683qiokve/The-Truth-2020-World-War-III-Part-I-of-III.pdf?dl=0
“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”
I`d rather be called a conspiracy theorist and question everything,
than to believe everything the government says, and live to regret it.
“BeLIEve nothing and question everything.”
We stand at a moment in time where what we each do individually now, will determine the future existence of the next generation ( our (grand)children) and the future of the human species as well as all living things in this world. There is only now and the war has already been going on for sometime and most people don’t even know it is happening to them.
THE FUTURE OF OUR PLANET IS IN OUR HANDS.
Understanding, exposing and ultimately stopping these plans must be a priority for the other 95% of the human race. If you want to see any future for coming generations, get educated and become pro-active.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS: USELESS EATERS vs. NEW WORLD ORDER
—-We are at WAR! Or, at least, it appears that way! This apparent war is both undeclared and unacknowledged, and is literally unbeknownst to half of the players on the field of battle. It has been on going for at least 60 or more years, AND is still being fought! It is a “hidden” war, and thus the first word in the title of this article “SILENT”.
It is a battle for total control over the entire planet that we live on.
This SILENT WAR involves only two sides — USELESS EATERS and THE NEW WORLD ORDER.
For those who are unfamiliar with the term: USELESS EATER, that is the term that was given to the common man – the everyday, average guy and gal – by the Super Elite, most of whom support the New World Order Agenda! So this is THEIR TERM for the common man, not mine.
Depending upon which side you are on, that will be the indicator of how much information you have about this battle. If you are on the side of the people – the “USELESS EATERS” – you will know nothing, or at least as close to nothing as possible about this war, or that it is even being waged, you will, in effect, BE OBLIVIOUS!
Author: Bradley Loves
Deal with reality, before it deals with you.
If your waiting for someone to save us, it’s not going to happen.
It’s S.O.S = Save Our Selves.
“You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.”
— William Wilberforce
The very Rich want us to die
Dr Rima – The Globalist Agenda: The Great Culling – https://www.brighteon.com/56280e97-ba94-411d-a0db-2d0245e9fa99
You want the truth? A Conspiracy Theory? It's not a theory when you can back it up.
In short, a few, very rich, very corrupt individuals are using this virus to attempt to seize world control, eliminate cash, eliminate your job, make you dependent, make you sick and genetically mutated with forced vaccinations, and track you with apps. All on the fake pretence of 'protecting' you, 'saving' the environment, 'avoiding climate change', etc. Why? Because they want total control, allegiance, and if you don't obey, you are eliminated from their system. They have decided they know best how to let you live, and they want you in perpetual slavery.
You are being lied to. This document explains it. The statistics are being manipulated. This document proves it. You are being manipulated. This document explains how. Economies are being deliberately destroyed. This document explains why. There is a great evil that you need to be aware of. There is an overload of conflicting information designed to confuse you, mislead you, misdirect you, and make you unable to take action. This document will provide you with clarity and guidance.
It's an information war, and you have been drafted as a foot soldier to fight yourself, family and friends, and remove your future. You need to wake up, and fight now. Otherwise, you won't have anything left to fight for in the very near future.
Read it. Research it. Understand it. And take action.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/0j7mw5683qiokve/The-Truth-2020-World-War-III-Part-I-of-III.pdf?dl=0
“The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.”
I`d rather be called a conspiracy theorist and question everything,
than to believe everything the government says, and live to regret it.
“BeLIEve nothing and question everything.”
We stand at a moment in time where what we each do individually now, will determine the future existence of the next generation ( our (grand)children) and the future of the human species as well as all living things in this world. There is only now and the war has already been going on for sometime and most people don’t even know it is happening to them.
THE FUTURE OF OUR PLANET IS IN OUR HANDS.
Understanding, exposing and ultimately stopping these plans must be a priority for the other 95% of the human race. If you want to see any future for coming generations, get educated and become pro-active.
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/07/31/100-proof-that-this-is-a-planned-scam-demic-this-is-the-covid-pandoras-box/
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS: USELESS EATERS vs. NEW WORLD ORDER
—-We are at WAR! Or, at least, it appears that way! This apparent war is both undeclared and unacknowledged, and is literally unbeknownst to half of the players on the field of battle. It has been on going for at least 60 or more years, AND is still being fought! It is a “hidden” war, and thus the first word in the title of this article “SILENT”.
It is a battle for total control over the entire planet that we live on.
This SILENT WAR involves only two sides — USELESS EATERS and THE NEW WORLD ORDER.
For those who are unfamiliar with the term: USELESS EATER, that is the term that was given to the common man – the everyday, average guy and gal – by the Super Elite, most of whom support the New World Order Agenda! So this is THEIR TERM for the common man, not mine.
Depending upon which side you are on, that will be the indicator of how much information you have about this battle. If you are on the side of the people – the “USELESS EATERS” – you will know nothing, or at least as close to nothing as possible about this war, or that it is even being waged, you will, in effect, BE OBLIVIOUS!
Author: Bradley Loves
Deal with reality, before it deals with you.
If your waiting for someone to save us, it’s not going to happen.
It’s S.O.S = Save Our Selves.
“You may choose to look the other way, but you can never say again that you did not know.”
— William Wilberforce
The very Rich want us to die
Dr Rima – The Globalist Agenda: The Great Culling – https://www.brighteon.com/56280e97-ba94-411d-a0db-2d0245e9fa99
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