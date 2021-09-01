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Fighting against censorship on Truther sites_ep3_@BNT HUB_David Icke and Alex Jones could be censored, too
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20 views • September 01, 2021
Brand New Tube is planning to create a censor/ban list.
David Icke and Alex Jones could appear on that list, too.
Do not trust that site.
I highly encourage you to share this video and feel free to upload it to your channel and help our community to expose these inferior power corrupt pathetic creatures obsessed with censorship.
You can find the previous episode here:
https://www.brighteon.com/4ea151ed-e9c4-4ff3-a16d-95eccb4108b2
Music: from H-Blockx - How do you feel
David Icke and Alex Jones could appear on that list, too.
Do not trust that site.
I highly encourage you to share this video and feel free to upload it to your channel and help our community to expose these inferior power corrupt pathetic creatures obsessed with censorship.
You can find the previous episode here:
https://www.brighteon.com/4ea151ed-e9c4-4ff3-a16d-95eccb4108b2
Music: from H-Blockx - How do you feel
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