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Fighting against censorship on Truther sites_ep2_@BNT HUB_BrandNewTube
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180 views • August 30, 2021
Well, it has officially become a series now. In this part I expose BNT HUB. Yes Brand New Tube itself.
I attempted to upload the video titled Mass Prayer over there 3 times and they've deleted it without any explanation so I asked them for their reason in their newest video's comment section.
It seems they don't even like if someone politely ask them about their reasons.
Do you think this video is dangerous or offensive?
https://www.brighteon.com/1d71932a-f06e-4cfb-9f97-e13ca74d4d15
What do you think why did they delete it and why did they censor my comments?
Music credit goes to the fantastic creator team of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. - Clear Sky
I attempted to upload the video titled Mass Prayer over there 3 times and they've deleted it without any explanation so I asked them for their reason in their newest video's comment section.
It seems they don't even like if someone politely ask them about their reasons.
Do you think this video is dangerous or offensive?
https://www.brighteon.com/1d71932a-f06e-4cfb-9f97-e13ca74d4d15
What do you think why did they delete it and why did they censor my comments?
Music credit goes to the fantastic creator team of the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. - Clear Sky
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