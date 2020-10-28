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Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats Are “Deadly Serious” About Packing the Supreme Court
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3 views • October 28, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats Are “Deadly Serious” About Packing the Supreme Court. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/c39ec43c-52cd-48d5-82af-0e1ff62204ae
Sen. Ted Cruz: "When it comes to packing the Court, you know, it's interesting. I think a lot of people right now still dismiss that threat -- these Democrats are deadly serious. If they weren't, it would be an easy thing for Joe Biden to say no to." Published on Oct 22, 2020
Sen. Ted Cruz: "When it comes to packing the Court, you know, it's interesting. I think a lot of people right now still dismiss that threat -- these Democrats are deadly serious. If they weren't, it would be an easy thing for Joe Biden to say no to." Published on Oct 22, 2020
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