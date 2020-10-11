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Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
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260 views • October 11, 2020
Calif. doctor successfully cures 1,700 COVID-19 patients
Living Law Society
https://www.brighteon.com/c27b55cb-46ad-4b37-bce8-203a033873ed
BMJ_11_09_2020 Leak
There you have it ...black n white proof that all your rights are being taken away ..im sorry but everything he says is right ..WAKE THE FUCK UP NOW !!! AND SHARE PLEASE .
From Lawyer in Germany: https://www.brighteon.com/4445f474-84e3-4e4f-b24f-07f11e091994
From we are Vaxed: https://www.brighteon.com/1cd17f36-0869-4baf-a0c8-05a1cfd149cb
Living Law Society
https://www.brighteon.com/c27b55cb-46ad-4b37-bce8-203a033873ed
BMJ_11_09_2020 Leak
There you have it ...black n white proof that all your rights are being taken away ..im sorry but everything he says is right ..WAKE THE FUCK UP NOW !!! AND SHARE PLEASE .
From Lawyer in Germany: https://www.brighteon.com/4445f474-84e3-4e4f-b24f-07f11e091994
From we are Vaxed: https://www.brighteon.com/1cd17f36-0869-4baf-a0c8-05a1cfd149cb
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