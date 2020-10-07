crimes-against-humanity

See: LivingLawSociety.orgPauseMuteCurrent Time 0:10Duration 49:011xPlayback RateFullscreenShareCrimes against humanity45 viewschannel imageData DumperPublished Yesterday |Reiner Fuellmich, October 4, 2020Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been a member of the BAR in Germany and California for the past 26 years. He has been a practising trial lawyer primarily focused on bringing lawsuits against major corporations and banks including VW and Deutsche Bank as well as others.He is also one of the four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee established in July 2020 to find answers to questions surrounding the so-called Pandemic. This committee has been listening to a large number of experts and Scientists' testimonies Internationally on the coronavirus crisis.He says that the huge corporate fraud cases that he has been involved in pale in comparison to the scale of the damage caused by the corona crisis. He says that it must be renamed the 'Corona Scandal' and those responsible for it should be prosecuted and sued for civil damages.On a political level everything must be done to ensure that no one ever again in a position of authority can be in a position to defraud us and manipulate us with their corrupt agendas.Reiner Fuellmich