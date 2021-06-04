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164) Dr. Judy Mikovits warns spike protein 'vaccine' may kill hundred of millions worldwide
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2313 views • June 04, 2021
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June 3, 2021 | Dr. Judy Mikovits warns spike protein "vaccine" injections may kill 50 million Americans: https://www.brighteon.com/4e0bdf1b-c0a8-4bd0-b777-ad610fabcea7
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
June 3, 2021 | Dr. Judy Mikovits warns spike protein "vaccine" injections may kill 50 million Americans: https://www.brighteon.com/4e0bdf1b-c0a8-4bd0-b777-ad610fabcea7
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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