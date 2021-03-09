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Legislative Update - March 9th, 2021
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20 views • March 09, 2021
In this legislative update, Nathan gives a summary of the current flow of legislation through the California Legislature. He also gives an explanation of SB 29, and how it will affect elections for the 2021 year, including the possible recall of the Governor. Next, Nathan explains the implications of the Senate's suspension of a particular Constitutional section in order to pass legislation more quickly during this legislative session.
To watch the clip of the Senate discussion and vote on this issue, visit https://www.brighteon.com/1e5dffdb-7007-4e52-be44-6ab6a3e26b39
For more information about FPM and the work we do, visit https://fpmca.org
To watch the clip of the Senate discussion and vote on this issue, visit https://www.brighteon.com/1e5dffdb-7007-4e52-be44-6ab6a3e26b39
For more information about FPM and the work we do, visit https://fpmca.org
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