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February 22nd Floor Session Discussion and Vote
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10 views • March 09, 2021
This clip from the February 22nd Floor Session of the California Senate shows the discussion and vote concerning the suspension of a California Constitution section that deals with the timeline of bill amendments.
For more information about FPM and the work we do, visit https://fpmca.org
For more information about FPM and the work we do, visit https://fpmca.org
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