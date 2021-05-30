Patrick Bergy - The American Awakening: May 26th Updates

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Patrick Bergy is a Cyber Security Intel Specialist, an Afghanistan Veteran with 7 years DoD overseas service (Iraq, Afghanistan, Korea) & the pioneer of the deep probe and documentary about the Obama/Biden #ShadowNet.
See the documentary on ShadowGate here:
https://www.brighteon.com/d2373d80-668e-4802-a9ac-33ca7eb969de
Patrick Bergy's Weekly Podcast and video vault:
https://www.freedomstream.tv/american-awakening/video-vault/