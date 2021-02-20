SHADOWGATE, the Banned/Censored Investigative Documentary by Millie Weaver (FULL VIDEO)

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Millennial Millie LLC
Visit the website at https://www.millennialmillie.com/
SHADOWGATE was released in the fall of 2020. It has been banned from media. Millie has been banned, censored and in December was arrested for revealing the truth.
Two whistleblowers, Tore and Patrick Bergy, who both worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be part of the biggest whistleblowing event to date.
This documentary is about real players behind the scenes who’s names never come up but should. According to these two whistleblowers, a small group of government contractors were hired by government officials to frame the Trump campaign, set him up for the “Russia Collusion” investigation, provided witnesses for the impeachment hearings, and provide administrative support services to the Department of Justice during the Mueller Investigation.
They also allege that this same group of contractors are behind the fake news in mainstream media, influence operations on social media, and the civil unrest nation wide pushing the defund the police movement.
These contractors have used their connections, power and influence to create an unprecedented international criminal enterprise where blackmail is traded and people’s personal data is gold.