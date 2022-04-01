Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Maybe It's Not Your Thyroid (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.06.16)

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The show's title is 'Maybe it’s Not Your Thyroid.'
Dr Daniels examines the Confession of BIG Medicine that Thyroid medication is over prescribed. Tune in. Think Happens
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