Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Maybe It's Not Your Thyroid (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.06.16)

82 views • April 01, 2022

Dr Daniels examines the Confession of BIG Medicine that Thyroid medication is over prescribed. Tune in. Think Happens

The show's title is 'Maybe it’s Not Your Thyroid.'

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