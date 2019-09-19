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How Does Carbon Dioxide Affect the Climate?
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35 views • September 19, 2019
Continuing on the subject of climate change and our interview with Mr. John Meakin, this video examines the importance of carbon dioxide and whether its atmopheric increase is caused by human activity.
Be sure to check out part 1 of this interview: What Is Wrong With the IPPC?
https://www.brighteon.com/3fbab7ff-e000-49c2-b052-b904d95f9a2a
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet: Acts of God: Why Natural Disasters? -
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/acts-of-god-why-natural-disasters
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
Be sure to check out part 1 of this interview: What Is Wrong With the IPPC?
https://www.brighteon.com/3fbab7ff-e000-49c2-b052-b904d95f9a2a
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet: Acts of God: Why Natural Disasters? -
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/acts-of-god-why-natural-disasters
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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