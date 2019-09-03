© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Change: What is Wrong With The IPCC?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • September 03, 2019
In a follow up to our Viewpoint titled 'Is Climate Change a Hoax?' we have conducted an interview with Mr. John Meakin, a British journalist who for the past twenty plus years has closely followed the heated debate on our changing climate.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet: Acts of God: Why Natural Disasters? -
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/acts-of-god-why-natural-disasters
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet: Acts of God: Why Natural Disasters? -
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/acts-of-god-why-natural-disasters
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.