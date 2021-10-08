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God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande (1st of 2) Decoding the Symbolism
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21 views • October 08, 2021
(* Playlist links below) The song can be taken to be about a woman who is such an amazing lover that lovemaking will be a religious experience. The song and music video could be taken as yet another feminist anthem but there's SO MUCH MORE to it. Like Illuminati mind control programming signals, sex magic and the signaling of Neo-Nazi code 14-88 - more than once!
Playlist links:
1) God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande (1st of 2) Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BvhrzpQgiao/
https://www.brighteon.com/c23d8a50-66eb-422c-bdf2-79a872c15e9e
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArianaGrandeGodWoman_1.mp4
2) God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande (2nd of 2) Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kd7TMVYkukUg/
https://www.brighteon.com/c9072e72-f1cc-49a8-8084-3698a37312e0
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArianaGrandeGodWoman_2.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Playlist links:
1) God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande (1st of 2) Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9BvhrzpQgiao/
https://www.brighteon.com/c23d8a50-66eb-422c-bdf2-79a872c15e9e
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArianaGrandeGodWoman_1.mp4
2) God Is a Woman by Ariana Grande (2nd of 2) Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kd7TMVYkukUg/
https://www.brighteon.com/c9072e72-f1cc-49a8-8084-3698a37312e0
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ArianaGrandeGodWoman_2.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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