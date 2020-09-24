BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PEDOGate Explained. [part.1]
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
718 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
551 views • September 24, 2020

PEDO[gate]- The people in power are pedophiles. They’ve been in control of mankind for many centuries. For those hundreds of years they’ve hunted for power and youth. They’re willing to do anything for a taste of innocence mixed with fear. Recently the death of Jeffrey Epstein brought the sinister underworld of sex trafficking and child sex rings to public attention. When he was murdered in front of the entire nation it woke many to the reality around them. But just because nobody was talking about them doesn’t mean that they weren’t preying on the children of the world behind closed doors…  

*PEDOGate Explained -Part: 2:  https://www.brighteon.com/c00a2d70-de46-4d73-90aa-9c12ca09bd08

The World Health Organization is pushing some pedophile inspired advice to European schools… In 2010 the WHO published the "Standard for Sexuality Education in Europe " https://web.archive.org/web/20200414195929/https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/WHO_BZgA_Standards_English.pdf An investigation into this document shows that the WHO is promoting sexual education guidelines that pedophiles and de-moralization of our future.

*The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society. https://www.brighteon.com/6d8d0e30-b178-4032-b8d5-97e1d9e78a15


Keywords
censorshipchildrenabusemovietraffickingamazonmaxwellbannedcontrolpedophileschildepsteingatevoicetomcelebritieshankspizzajeffreywayfairghislainedemi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Trump Faces Dec. 11 Deadline for Deposition in $10 Billion BBC Defamation Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Pentagon Labels Confucius Institutes as National Security Threat, Citing Hidden Propaganda Networks

Garrison Vance
Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Nearly 100 Ballots Recovered From Seattle Park Dumpster; Replacements Issued

Edison Reed
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy