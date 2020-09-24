PEDOGate Explained. [part.1]

PEDO[gate]- The people in power are pedophiles. They’ve been in control of mankind for many centuries. For those hundreds of years they’ve hunted for power and youth. They’re willing to do anything for a taste of innocence mixed with fear. Recently the death of Jeffrey Epstein brought the sinister underworld of sex trafficking and child sex rings to public attention. When he was murdered in front of the entire nation it woke many to the reality around them. But just because nobody was talking about them doesn’t mean that they weren’t preying on the children of the world behind closed doors…

*PEDOGate Explained -Part: 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c00a2d70-de46-4d73-90aa-9c12ca09bd08

The World Health Organization is pushing some pedophile inspired advice to European schools… In 2010 the WHO published the "Standard for Sexuality Education in Europe " https://web.archive.org/web/20200414195929/https://www.bzga-whocc.de/fileadmin/user_upload/WHO_BZgA_Standards_English.pdf An investigation into this document shows that the WHO is promoting sexual education guidelines that pedophiles and de-moralization of our future.

*The Kinsey Syndrome: Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society. https://www.brighteon.com/6d8d0e30-b178-4032-b8d5-97e1d9e78a15



