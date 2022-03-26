© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
254) You're not protected from microwaves, yet (mirror)
Follow
2
Share
Report
186 views • March 26, 2022
Credits to Tech Ingredients channel:
March 20, 2022 |You're not protected from microwaves... yet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC3O6B_K9Us
Today we go over some methods of detecting and protecting yourself from microwave weapons.
253) Defeating Microwave Weapons! (mirror): https://www.brighteon.com/0281f3ea-5342-47c4-8dd1-90554b2e3923
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
March 20, 2022 |You're not protected from microwaves... yet: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC3O6B_K9Us
Today we go over some methods of detecting and protecting yourself from microwave weapons.
253) Defeating Microwave Weapons! (mirror): https://www.brighteon.com/0281f3ea-5342-47c4-8dd1-90554b2e3923
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.