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253) Defeating Microwave Weapons! (mirror)
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388 views • March 26, 2022
Credits to Tech Ingredients channel:
March 05, 2022 | Defeating Microwave Weapons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg_aUOSLuRo
We start by demonstrating how microwaves work and how they effect objects within a certain range. Then, we show you how to defend yourself against them...
Correction at 9:54 -
The pulsed DC output from the rectification circuit is at line frequency, not double the line frequency.
254) You're not protected from microwaves, yet (mirror): https://www.brighteon.com/c2199b99-f429-447a-8d96-777f4a1e77a2
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
March 05, 2022 | Defeating Microwave Weapons: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg_aUOSLuRo
We start by demonstrating how microwaves work and how they effect objects within a certain range. Then, we show you how to defend yourself against them...
Correction at 9:54 -
The pulsed DC output from the rectification circuit is at line frequency, not double the line frequency.
254) You're not protected from microwaves, yet (mirror): https://www.brighteon.com/c2199b99-f429-447a-8d96-777f4a1e77a2
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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