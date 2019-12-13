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TRUNEWS: 𝕆𝕓𝕒𝕞𝕒 𝕠𝕣 𝕋𝕣𝕦𝕞𝕡? 𝕎𝕠𝕦𝕝𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕤𝕥 𝕁𝕖𝕨𝕚𝕤𝕙 𝕌.𝕊. ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥 ℙ𝕝𝕖𝕒𝕤𝕖 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕌𝕡?
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42 views • December 13, 2019
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Obama or Trump? Would the First Jewish U.S. President Please Stand Up?
http://juku.stream
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDhatLvEiNI
https://www.brighteon.com/c21395a4-8303-4a45-bce4-63ea98db7ec9
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS. :)
Today on TruNews we discuss the statement made by Zionist radio host Mark Levin, crowning President Trump as the first Jewish President of the United States. We also address the attacks being leveled against Pastor Robert Jeffress for preaching that the Jews, along with all unrepentant sinners, are going to hell without faith in Jesus Christ, and, we call for the White House evangelical council to go on record about their stance on salvation. Lastly we condemn Netflix for the blasphemous Christmas special portraying Jesus as a homosexual. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/12/19
#TruNews #MarkLevin #RobertJeffress #Netflix #Blasphemy
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/Yh0xXymj
http://dir.trune.ws/s/toetlak
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, Zionist, radio host, Mark Levin, President Trump, first Jewish President, United States, Pastor Robert Jeffress, Jews, all unrepentant sinners, going to hell, faith in Jesus Christ, White House, evangelical council, stance on salvation, condemn Netflix, blasphemous, Christmas special, Jesus, homosexual, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Alex Jones, Infowars, New World Order, Prison Planet, Paul Joseph Watson, Globalism, Police State, Martial Law, One World Government, Mark of the Beast, 666, Beast System
LIVE: http://trnws.stream
CHANNELS: http://trnws.net | https://www.brighteon.com/channel/trunews
DAILY SHOW: http://trnws.com
Obama or Trump? Would the First Jewish U.S. President Please Stand Up?
http://juku.stream
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDhatLvEiNI
https://www.brighteon.com/c21395a4-8303-4a45-bce4-63ea98db7ec9
THE MOST TRENDING BANNED BROADCAST ON YOUTUBE! STEP ASIDE, ALEX JONES' INFOWARS. :)
Today on TruNews we discuss the statement made by Zionist radio host Mark Levin, crowning President Trump as the first Jewish President of the United States. We also address the attacks being leveled against Pastor Robert Jeffress for preaching that the Jews, along with all unrepentant sinners, are going to hell without faith in Jesus Christ, and, we call for the White House evangelical council to go on record about their stance on salvation. Lastly we condemn Netflix for the blasphemous Christmas special portraying Jesus as a homosexual. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 12/12/19
#TruNews #MarkLevin #RobertJeffress #Netflix #Blasphemy
FILE CLOUD: http://trnws.cloud
Episode Folders:
http://files.trune.ws/dir/Yh0xXymj
http://dir.trune.ws/s/toetlak
FTP ARCHIVE: ftp://ftp.trnws.net
Take the broadcast with you!
Podcast: https://www.trunews.com/podcast/obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up-podcast_archive.torrent
Streamcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Mirror: https://archive.org/details/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
Torrent: https://archive.org/download/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up_archive.torrent
Additional Mirrors: https://saigoncowboy.net/wp/trunews-2019-12-12-obama-or-trump-would-the-first-jewish-u-s-president-please-stand-up
SUPPORT TRUNEWS: http://tru.news/2ps3OL2
TruNews on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trunews/
TruNews on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trunews
TruNews on Spreaker: http://www.spreaker.com/user/trunews
TruNews on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/trunews
TruNews RSS Feed: https://www.trunews.com/feed
TruNews is on the air! TruNews is God’s answer to Satan’s fake news.
TruNews is the world’s leading news source that reports, analyzes, and comments on global events and trends with a conservative, orthodox Christian worldview. Our vision is to build a global news network that provides a credible source for world news, events, and trends while giving respect and honor to Christians of all major denominations — Evangelical, Orthodox, Anglican, Catholic, and Protestant.
We believe Christians need and deserve their own global news network to keep the worldwide Church informed, and to offer Christians a positive alternative to the anti–Christian bigotry of the mainstream news media.
Like David vs. Goliath, Rick Wiles is a citizen reporter who decided to take on the Big News Media. Starting with a $7,500 donation in May 1999 to launch the first radio program, Rick’s faith in God and steadfast determination has overseen the growth and development of TruNews into an internationally recognized source of credible news and information in a world where nothing seems to make sense anymore. Rick’s professional career was in media marketing and advertising sales. Throughout his early years, God’s hand silently guided him to be in employed in the latest new media. While in his early 20’s, Rick’s first media job was with a new FM radio station in the days when AM was still king.
Have questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
We are here to pray for you.
Whatever may be on your heart, no matter how big or small the burden, someone is waiting to stand with you in prayer.
https://www.trunews.com/prayer
TruNews, Rick Wiles, Zionist, radio host, Mark Levin, President Trump, first Jewish President, United States, Pastor Robert Jeffress, Jews, all unrepentant sinners, going to hell, faith in Jesus Christ, White House, evangelical council, stance on salvation, condemn Netflix, blasphemous, Christmas special, Jesus, homosexual, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Alex Jones, Infowars, New World Order, Prison Planet, Paul Joseph Watson, Globalism, Police State, Martial Law, One World Government, Mark of the Beast, 666, Beast System
Keywords
white housealex jonesinfowarsjesuspresident trumptrunewsjewszionisthomosexualunited statesmark levinrick wileschristmas specialpastor robert jeffressdoc burkhartedward szallradio hostfirst jewish presidentall unrepentant sinnersgoing to hellfaith in jesus christevangelical councilstance on salvationcondemn netflixblasphemous
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