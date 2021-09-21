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HOW TO FILE A STATEMENT for VACCINE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION at WORK + Download links. Resources by Chic Greek Geek
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181 views • September 21, 2021
Download links for Letters of RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/religious
State Civil Codes/ Laws for Religious Exemption: https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/state-public-accommodation-laws.aspx
RED PILL RELIGION TRUTH OR TRADITION link : https://www.brighteon.com/3599bbd9-5ef1-49ed-be58-1b3145359a4c
Remember a Mandate is not a Law passed by Legislature. So it cannot over ride state civil codes, statues or laws nor over ride the US Constitution.]
by ChicGreekGeek
State Civil Codes/ Laws for Religious Exemption: https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/state-public-accommodation-laws.aspx
RED PILL RELIGION TRUTH OR TRADITION link : https://www.brighteon.com/3599bbd9-5ef1-49ed-be58-1b3145359a4c
Remember a Mandate is not a Law passed by Legislature. So it cannot over ride state civil codes, statues or laws nor over ride the US Constitution.]
by ChicGreekGeek
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