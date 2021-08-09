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RED PILL CHURCH: How Satan Infiltrated Christianity. WAKE UP CHRISTIANS!!!
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165 views • August 09, 2021
Not just Politics was infiltrated by Luciferians but so was the Christian Faith. Presented by Pastor JIM STALEY TEACHINGS who reveals THROUGH SCRIPTURE how Christianity was poisoned through infiltration from within Learn through the historical facts presented by Jim Staley how much our Christian Traditions are pagan. Time to RED PILL CHRISTIANS WHO BLINDLY FOLLOW TRADITION THAT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BIBLICAL SCRIPTURE. EASTER, CHRISTMAS, HALLOWEEN, VALENTINES DAY ARE ALL BLASPHEMY TO OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN. It is not what your traditions mean to you but what they mean to God. STOP the disobedience to Father God and gain his Favor. It was the best choice I made in my life to stop the pagan Tradition infused into my Christian Faith. By being more obedient to God's Word, I have had life changing favor in my life. God's Word teaches us to practice his God appointed Feast Days (not Jewish Holy Days) not these Roman Catholic pagan infused blasphemous holidays. Follow Jim Staley Teaching to learn how to celebrate God's appointed Feast Days as did his Son Yeshua aka Jesus.
I hope you contemplate the facts and biblical scriptures presented in this video and take action to grow deeper in your Christian Faith. God Bless.
Visit Jim Staley's page on Youtube https://youtu.be/0nN09X2GvpU
This video is not for monetization.
I hope you contemplate the facts and biblical scriptures presented in this video and take action to grow deeper in your Christian Faith. God Bless.
Visit Jim Staley's page on Youtube https://youtu.be/0nN09X2GvpU
This video is not for monetization.
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