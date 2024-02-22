Create New Account
w₊w₊w＝？
Published Yesterday

Ian Carroll：『 政治家や億万長者が巨額の株式を売却している。しかし、経済は好調で、強気市場は始まったばかりのはずだが。』- DS が売り抜けばゲーム・オーバー !!! 最後にババを引くのは欲に目が眩んだ一般投資家。

https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1759341847691038934


Bill Gates has sold every position

https://twitter.com/BuyTheCryptoDip/status/1759190955347845507


ジェフ・ベゾス、20億ドル相当のアマゾン株を売却

https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/jeff-bezos-sells-2-billion-worth-amazon-stock

QFSの発動により、連邦準備制度理事会は、2024年3月に閉鎖されるとの報道

https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1757623751368417404


2024 年 3 月

https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1750494204562657354

THRIVE（スライブムーブメント）金融編のみ抜粋

https://youtu.be/3rLKDvl9aR8?si=lqeD1R5e-NY2BZbr


らっきーデタラメ放送局★第142回『独占！通貨デタラメ発行権！』

https://youtu.be/N2CoRWt4IMk?si=lR_wtRYcDXgSCJrJ


らっきーデタラメ放送局★第143回『天下無敵！利子のトリック！』

https://youtu.be/0G8VWJFAD2I?si=s4byuZ5qQprVwbG7


https://www.brighteon.com/c063a202-6ba4-407f-b797-f2b41b8b9f3e


https://www.brighteon.com/1f59a574-9afd-415b-ba0f-06a41851b14a

