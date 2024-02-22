Ian Carroll：『 政治家や億万長者が巨額の株式を売却している。しかし、経済は好調で、強気市場は始まったばかりのはずだが。』- DS が売り抜けばゲーム・オーバー !!! 最後にババを引くのは欲に目が眩んだ一般投資家。
https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1759341847691038934
Bill Gates has sold every position
https://twitter.com/BuyTheCryptoDip/status/1759190955347845507
ジェフ・ベゾス、20億ドル相当のアマゾン株を売却
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/jeff-bezos-sells-2-billion-worth-amazon-stock
QFSの発動により、連邦準備制度理事会は、2024年3月に閉鎖されるとの報道
https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1757623751368417404
2024 年 3 月
https://twitter.com/robinmonotti/status/1750494204562657354
========================================
THRIVE（スライブムーブメント）金融編のみ抜粋
https://youtu.be/3rLKDvl9aR8?si=lqeD1R5e-NY2BZbr
らっきーデタラメ放送局★第142回『独占！通貨デタラメ発行権！』
https://youtu.be/N2CoRWt4IMk?si=lR_wtRYcDXgSCJrJ
らっきーデタラメ放送局★第143回『天下無敵！利子のトリック！』
https://youtu.be/0G8VWJFAD2I?si=s4byuZ5qQprVwbG7
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.brighteon.com/c063a202-6ba4-407f-b797-f2b41b8b9f3e
https://www.brighteon.com/1f59a574-9afd-415b-ba0f-06a41851b14a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.