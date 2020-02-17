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Draining the Swamp Intro (Swamp_Intro_2_zoom)
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23 views • February 17, 2020
Produced to help introduce a document on Cleaning Out the Swamp!
What does “Drain the Swamp” mean to most and what it should really mean to you? [Title 10 USC Section 253, TONA Cleans out the Swamp]
Audio Intro to this document: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
Main Video: Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
America: It's time to realize that your Government through your duped teachers, the CIA Mockingbird Media and your history books all lied to you about everything. They told you half-truths about what government was at the founding of our nation and left you to make wrong assumptions about what Government really is today (since post the 1860’s overthrow of our nation by the Vatican/Crown). We have not had a founding fathers created Republican form of Government since before the so called Civil war! Government today is a Private Luciferian controlled foreign Corporation styled as a Kleptocracy operated under foreign Private Crown / Papist Talmudic doctrine that was invented to create 320+M duped Usury – Debt Slaves aka US Citizens of Rome, being farmed on the USrael Crown plantation – Now under Israel Zionism – designed to feed creation and expansion of the New World Order Death Cult. The Pre-Trump business model was, enable the people to create value and property which Government legally Owns, steal it through Lawfare, transfer back to banned enemies of America, recycle… and when done, Genocide the people (Chems + 5G + Bio-Weapons + EMF to lower immunity to disease and damage DNS/Sterilize the population Vaccines + passive and directed DEW etc.) and in the end resulting in everything being left to Government which is the Luciferian Crown / papacy Roman cult. The video following and associated documents were produced to help people, and those that think they are We the people Federal / States government to understand that America has been occupied by banned foreign agents since the so-called civil war (Coup). At this time, Trump, loyal factions of the military appear to be working with millions of rapidly awakening Americans to expose and expel foreign agents in the District of Criminals and on our fifty Free and Independent Occupied Nations states. Shadow Government are trying to stop Trump and remove him by any means possible. Make no mistake, we are still in the same war started by the founding fathers when they dared dump the Black Nobility Papist Old World Order, that has controlled the Crown since 1215 (occupying the British Isles) and DC since the 1860’s. The War of Independence never truly ended at the founding of The united States of America. We are in a long silent Civil war and at this time it is a war to convince the remaining duped Mass Mind Controlled Americans that those waking up, supporting Trump, are unhinged because they reject anti-American - New World Order – Socialists and their ideas [See Cal. Gov. Code. 1027.5] and understand what is really going on today. We are in a fight for the future or a Free World or Death and Slavery. Do please unlearn, re-educate and pass this forward to those not yet awaking.
Link to the above Video (above right)
https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6 - https://www.brighteon.com/37a703f8-ee1e-4cb7-8d43-23b41f7f8313
Consider that Lawbreakers cannot make law, enact Law, Judge others on the law! If this is the case then can the late 1860’s US Corp. and status of a United States Citizen lawfully exist today? Are these Papist creations NOT a legal nullity for fraud due to TONA etc., If so then we must consider, did the American people by default not make Trump, an American the President of the Organic Original Public Trust Office (ex Offcio)? This 161 Page document and many others linked to it have been sent to the U.S. Corp. President / Ex Officio President of the original The united States of America (Public Trust) and the US Military.
* * *
This document can be accessed and shared via ‘Before its News’:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 (See top right for article link)
Note. CIA Mockingbird N.W.O. Mainstream media has obsoleted itself, America News Room is us!
CIA Google killed the Search Engine! RIP 1998 – 2019
Learn about re-seating States Assembly We the people Government
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/vlfab3ghy7vri/Reseating_Lawful_Governance
http://www.mediafire.com/file/hfrkd6og1sdeo05/Constitution_of_the_United_States_-_federal_%25281791-1871_A._D.%2529.pdf/file
What does “Drain the Swamp” mean to most and what it should really mean to you? [Title 10 USC Section 253, TONA Cleans out the Swamp]
Audio Intro to this document: https://tinyurl.com/so2m8m4
Main Video: Video Link: https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6
America: It's time to realize that your Government through your duped teachers, the CIA Mockingbird Media and your history books all lied to you about everything. They told you half-truths about what government was at the founding of our nation and left you to make wrong assumptions about what Government really is today (since post the 1860’s overthrow of our nation by the Vatican/Crown). We have not had a founding fathers created Republican form of Government since before the so called Civil war! Government today is a Private Luciferian controlled foreign Corporation styled as a Kleptocracy operated under foreign Private Crown / Papist Talmudic doctrine that was invented to create 320+M duped Usury – Debt Slaves aka US Citizens of Rome, being farmed on the USrael Crown plantation – Now under Israel Zionism – designed to feed creation and expansion of the New World Order Death Cult. The Pre-Trump business model was, enable the people to create value and property which Government legally Owns, steal it through Lawfare, transfer back to banned enemies of America, recycle… and when done, Genocide the people (Chems + 5G + Bio-Weapons + EMF to lower immunity to disease and damage DNS/Sterilize the population Vaccines + passive and directed DEW etc.) and in the end resulting in everything being left to Government which is the Luciferian Crown / papacy Roman cult. The video following and associated documents were produced to help people, and those that think they are We the people Federal / States government to understand that America has been occupied by banned foreign agents since the so-called civil war (Coup). At this time, Trump, loyal factions of the military appear to be working with millions of rapidly awakening Americans to expose and expel foreign agents in the District of Criminals and on our fifty Free and Independent Occupied Nations states. Shadow Government are trying to stop Trump and remove him by any means possible. Make no mistake, we are still in the same war started by the founding fathers when they dared dump the Black Nobility Papist Old World Order, that has controlled the Crown since 1215 (occupying the British Isles) and DC since the 1860’s. The War of Independence never truly ended at the founding of The united States of America. We are in a long silent Civil war and at this time it is a war to convince the remaining duped Mass Mind Controlled Americans that those waking up, supporting Trump, are unhinged because they reject anti-American - New World Order – Socialists and their ideas [See Cal. Gov. Code. 1027.5] and understand what is really going on today. We are in a fight for the future or a Free World or Death and Slavery. Do please unlearn, re-educate and pass this forward to those not yet awaking.
Link to the above Video (above right)
https://tinyurl.com/yx44ltd6 - https://www.brighteon.com/37a703f8-ee1e-4cb7-8d43-23b41f7f8313
Consider that Lawbreakers cannot make law, enact Law, Judge others on the law! If this is the case then can the late 1860’s US Corp. and status of a United States Citizen lawfully exist today? Are these Papist creations NOT a legal nullity for fraud due to TONA etc., If so then we must consider, did the American people by default not make Trump, an American the President of the Organic Original Public Trust Office (ex Offcio)? This 161 Page document and many others linked to it have been sent to the U.S. Corp. President / Ex Officio President of the original The united States of America (Public Trust) and the US Military.
* * *
This document can be accessed and shared via ‘Before its News’:
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/contributor/bio/?uid=713008 (See top right for article link)
Note. CIA Mockingbird N.W.O. Mainstream media has obsoleted itself, America News Room is us!
CIA Google killed the Search Engine! RIP 1998 – 2019
Learn about re-seating States Assembly We the people Government
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/vlfab3ghy7vri/Reseating_Lawful_Governance
http://www.mediafire.com/file/hfrkd6og1sdeo05/Constitution_of_the_United_States_-_federal_%25281791-1871_A._D.%2529.pdf/file
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