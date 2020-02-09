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The reasons why everything in America is F%$#@ed up and upside down and the remedy to take back our nation - Titles of Nobility Act 1810 and Titles 10 Section 253!
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84 views • February 09, 2020
[TEMPORARY NOTICE: This video relates to a series of Documents sent to President Trump and the Military which have been uploaded to the 1776Reloaded Cloud. I will update these notes with links when all the pieces are in place. This will connect to a article going out on Before its News in the next 48hrs}
The overthrow of the Organic The united States of America in the 1860’s, the
Topics covered in the Video: Stockholm Syndrome, Judus Goats, Cognitive Dissonance, Mixed War, Lawfare and the enslavement of the American people under a Counterfeit Crown / Vatican Orchestrated UNITED STATES … All orchestrated, managed and operated over America by 1,300,000+ foreign Crown Bar Franchised Attorneys & other banned foreign agents of the Crown – Vatican including, duel Israeli nationals.
The overthrow of the Organic The united States of America in the 1860’s, the
Topics covered in the Video: Stockholm Syndrome, Judus Goats, Cognitive Dissonance, Mixed War, Lawfare and the enslavement of the American people under a Counterfeit Crown / Vatican Orchestrated UNITED STATES … All orchestrated, managed and operated over America by 1,300,000+ foreign Crown Bar Franchised Attorneys & other banned foreign agents of the Crown – Vatican including, duel Israeli nationals.
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