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Silvano Trotta - Bandeau pour les Yeux
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30 views • May 28, 2020
Import YT 28 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2pTohuinuA
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
C'est tellement énorme ce qu'il se passe sous nos yeux....
Sources :
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/early-diagnosis-and-management-of-covid-19-patients-a-real-life-cohort-study-of-3737-patients-marseille-france/
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/hydroxychloroquine-des-avocats-lancent-une-action-collective-pour-annuler-le-decret-de-son-6846712
http%3A//www.academie-medecine.fr/communique-de-lacademie-nationale-de-medecine-vitamine-d-et-covid-19/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/05/27/exclusive-matt-gaetz-drafting-bill-to-drop-big-techs-legal-immunity-over-one-sided-fact-checks/amp
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/covid-vaccine-trial-participant-suffers-severe-reaction-in-us-c-1064142
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/05/27/italy-96-of-coronavirus-fatalities-had-other-chronic-illnesses/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/scandal-uk-scientists-want-to-give-coronavirus-to-healthy-volunteers-in-vaccine-hunt-citing-too-few-real-cases/
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cyber-company-supply-50m-health-063000700.html
https://fr.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-chu-dangers-suspend-%C3%A9tude-162000202.html
https://www.medias24.com/publication-the-lancet-sur-la-chloroquine-voici-la-reaction-du-pr-jaafar-heikel-10574.html
https://www.brighteon.com/c2146874-b15d-4d4f-a09d-fa319c2d51ce
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/may/28/questions-raised-over-hydroxychloroquine-study-which-caused-who-to-halt-trials-for-covid-19
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/societe-africaine/du-traitement-du-paludisme-au-covid-19-pourquoi-les-vertus-de-l-artemisia-interessent-les-africains_3946581.html
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/breaking-trump-delivers-30-day-ultimatum-to-who-to-end-corruption-full-text/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sermo
https://app.sermo.com/covid19-barometer
https://surgisphere.com
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
C'est tellement énorme ce qu'il se passe sous nos yeux....
Sources :
https://www.mediterranee-infection.com/early-diagnosis-and-management-of-covid-19-patients-a-real-life-cohort-study-of-3737-patients-marseille-france/
https://www.ouest-france.fr/sante/hydroxychloroquine-des-avocats-lancent-une-action-collective-pour-annuler-le-decret-de-son-6846712
http%3A//www.academie-medecine.fr/communique-de-lacademie-nationale-de-medecine-vitamine-d-et-covid-19/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/05/27/exclusive-matt-gaetz-drafting-bill-to-drop-big-techs-legal-immunity-over-one-sided-fact-checks/amp
https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/covid-vaccine-trial-participant-suffers-severe-reaction-in-us-c-1064142
https://www.breitbart.com/health/2020/05/27/italy-96-of-coronavirus-fatalities-had-other-chronic-illnesses/
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/scandal-uk-scientists-want-to-give-coronavirus-to-healthy-volunteers-in-vaccine-hunt-citing-too-few-real-cases/
https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cyber-company-supply-50m-health-063000700.html
https://fr.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-chu-dangers-suspend-%C3%A9tude-162000202.html
https://www.medias24.com/publication-the-lancet-sur-la-chloroquine-voici-la-reaction-du-pr-jaafar-heikel-10574.html
https://www.brighteon.com/c2146874-b15d-4d4f-a09d-fa319c2d51ce
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/may/28/questions-raised-over-hydroxychloroquine-study-which-caused-who-to-halt-trials-for-covid-19
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/monde/afrique/societe-africaine/du-traitement-du-paludisme-au-covid-19-pourquoi-les-vertus-de-l-artemisia-interessent-les-africains_3946581.html
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/05/breaking-trump-delivers-30-day-ultimatum-to-who-to-end-corruption-full-text/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sermo
https://app.sermo.com/covid19-barometer
https://surgisphere.com
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