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FAKE MOON LANDING FOOTAGE THAT WAS FILMED IN NEVADA DESERT - WIKILEAKS (VIDEO)
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1696 views • June 06, 2020
This is the actual footage that was shown on TV and labeled as real footage. Waking Up to the fact that EVERYTHING WE HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN is the biggest red pill that very few are able to take in. You have been lied to, conned, cheated, mislead, and fed total BS your entire life on ALL PUBLICLY TAUGHT KNOWLEDGE. Unless you are Awake to over 30 Truths and currently a Conscious Being, you are still UNCONSCIOUS. You can get mad at me for saying so because TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH, or you can realize Truth, open your mind, do your own research from now on, and get yourself Awake and Conscious too. The warning here is that TRUTH IS VERY SCARY, but once you Wake Up, you will eventually LOSE THE FEAR. Your public education was a complete FRAUD. The people that are the most educated are also the most UNCONSCIOUS too. Science is Fake, Science is a Religion, Science is Science Fiction. DON'T BE BLINDED BY SCIENCE. Learn what the 4 Sources of Disinformation are so you know who/whom is feeding you all the lies. Clue #1, the root word break down for GOVERNMENT is "GOVERN" (TO CONTROL) and "MENT" (THE MIND).
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BUZZ ALDRIN IS FINALLY BECOMING CONSCIOUS THAT NOBODY CAN GO TO THE MOON, INCLUDING HIMSELF (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/926581b8-bd3f-4b7d-8d04-3bd89ae0c4db
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/40833386-4b9a-40d3-9d4d-f278940e81ee
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f24bc5d7-5f96-400b-a067-3e07bb0cb67c
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/670d0d70-8d15-4311-9d45-8335120c855b
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/fdfb09f5-7ca6-4dd1-86a8-69ee0b21d33e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BUZZ ALDRIN IS FINALLY BECOMING CONSCIOUS THAT NOBODY CAN GO TO THE MOON, INCLUDING HIMSELF (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/926581b8-bd3f-4b7d-8d04-3bd89ae0c4db
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/40833386-4b9a-40d3-9d4d-f278940e81ee
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE SUN IS A LIE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f24bc5d7-5f96-400b-a067-3e07bb0cb67c
WATER ABOVE AND BELOW THE FLAT EARTH PLANE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/670d0d70-8d15-4311-9d45-8335120c855b
200 PROOFS EARTH IS NOT A SPINNING BALL - ERIC DUBAY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/fdfb09f5-7ca6-4dd1-86a8-69ee0b21d33e
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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