EVERYTHING YOU HAVE BEEN TAUGHT ABOUT THE MOON IS A LIE (VIDEO)

The moon is actually very close, very small, and non-solid. The moon's light is not reflected sun light. Science teaches you that the moon is 285,000 miles away, but this is a complete LIE. Rocket space ships carrying men have NEVER landed on the moon. If you think the moon is passing through the clouds, you are really going to be mind fracked when you become Conscious and realize the clouds are also passing through the moon.Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.Additional Research:SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWeSERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on BitchuteSERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on BrighteonNote: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20."The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major