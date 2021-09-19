When you wake up and "The Open Scroll" is missing from your platforms

That day is near, we expect. If our Barney Google with the goo-goo-googley eye of Horus hosted channel and blog disappear, will you know where else to find us? Are the other platforms also at risk? Yes, all of them. Get what you can while you still can, and make the most of it.Following up on their previous strike warning (for "Harassment and Cyberbullying"), YouTube chose a video from our collection of uploads and gave us our first strike (for "medical misinformation"). Their disciplinary action will keep us from uploading new videos or posting messages. We have also suffered the loss of our most recent post to the blog, under the pretext of copyright infringement. The Blogger.com message blames DCMA and says they had to comply with their action. Yet, there was no copyrighted content in the blog post, as you will see. It was simply the standard announcement of a video, just like every other one in recent months. The action taken by the Blogger platform sends a clear message: "We're coming after you." YouTube and Blogger are both owned by Barney Google with the goo-goo-googley eye of Horus, who is entirely subject to our God, and we are content with that. Pray as led.The video removed by the strike (published on January 8, 2021) on other channels:"Operation Warp Speed, the antahkarana, and the mark of the beast"About the strike warning and the video removed back in June:"Our First YT Strike Warning - The Pretext: "Harassment and Cyberbullying" - and Other Signs"In closing - Here's a 22-13 power combo in our Daily Bread calendar's verse of the day!Revelation 22:13: "I am the Alpha and the Omega, the first and the last, the beginning and the end."Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:Video & Audio Content on The Open ScrollFollow The Open Scroll Blog by email:Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel: