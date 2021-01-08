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Operation Warp Speed, the antahkarana, and the mark of the beast
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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641 views • January 08, 2021
Back in November, we published a video featuring the Coronavirus vaccination program called Operation Warp Speed. We discussed the meaning of the logo and but we completely overlooked something very important. The symbol of what's called, antahkarana is featured in the official seal.

This was recently brought to our attention by a few people who pointed us to some videos made by Youtuber, EnterTheStars. Because the official seal features the antahkarana symbol, this adds even more validation to what we said in our video about what Operation Warp Speed is really intended to accomplish.

Another symbol used in the official OWS seal that they discovered over at EnterTheStars is the DHHS seal. https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/79/Seal_of_the_United_States_Department_of_Health_and_Human_Services.svg/1200px-Seal_of_the_United_States_Department_of_Health_and_Human_Services.svg.png

We think you'll get even more out of these observations if you take what we wrote back in 2014 into consideration, in our blog series on a Bioforming Pandemic.


Links to content seen in this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=do25R7XC4UU
WARP SPEED Seal OPENS CHAKRAS! -- by EnterTheStars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2GqR1IhIek
Operation Warp Speed, Beast Time Spells, and more 1:13 Time-bindings

https://meader.org/2013/03/antahkarana-the-bridge-to-the-sacred/
Antahkarana: The Bridge to the Sacred

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antahkarana
Antahkarana - From Wikipedia

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Series Links: A Bioforming Pandemic

https://tapnewswire.com/2021/01/moderna-admits-here-that-what-they-inject-now-is-an-operating-system/
Moderna admits here that what they inject now is an “operating system.”


Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

The "Transit of Venus" playlist
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=3255afbe-1cc4-425b-8183-64066781b33c&;index=1

How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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