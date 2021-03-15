I will send you Elijah the Prophet before the great and dreadful Day of the Lord

News of wars, Political upheavals, Pandemics, Earthquakes, famines or other natural disasters are creating great fear in the Christian Communities. They believe all theses events are signs of the End of the World and the Prophet Elijah will soon be sent to restore all things before the coming of Christ.All Bible Students who take the time to actually read the Gospels, would realize that the Apostles and writers of the Gospels had the Conviction they were living the End of their World and knew that the return of Christ was imminent.Make sure to read this very important Study (you can search the Title on Brighteon or click on the link):Does the Bible say we are living the End of the World?The whole belief in a future Return of the Prophet Elijah is based on this Prophecy of Malachi:Malachi 45 Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet BEFORE THE COMING OF THE GREAT AND DREADFUL DAY OF THE LORD:6 And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.It is important to remember this sentence: "he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children". At the end of this Study, a passage of the New Testament will establish the true meaning of this phrase of the Prophecy of Malachi.When believers start reading and studying the New Testament, they become aware that Christ spoke about the coming of the Prophet Elijah (Elias) and here is what he said:Matthew 1113 For all the prophets and the law prophesied until John.14 And if ye will receive it, this is Elias, which was for to come.15 He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.Matthew 1710 And his disciples asked him, saying, Why then say the scribes that Elias must first come?11 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Elias truly shall first come, and restore all things.12 But I say unto you, That Elias is come already, and they knew him not, but have done unto him whatsoever they listed. Likewise shall also the Son of man suffer of them.13 Then the disciples understood that he spake unto them of John the Baptist.Mark 911 And they asked him, saying, Why say the scribes that Elias must first come?12 And he answered and told them, Elias verily cometh first, and restoreth all things; and how it is written of the Son of man, that he must suffer many things, and be set at nought.13 But I say unto you, That Elias is indeed come, and they have done unto him whatsoever they listed, as it is written of him.As you just read above, Christ in the Gospel of Matthew and Mark, stated that Elijah (Elias) already came, referring to John the Baptist.Not only we have the confirmation that Elijah (Elias) already came from the Mouth of Christ himself, we also have the confirmation from an Angel who stands before God! The Angel Gabriel announced to Zacharias that he would soon be a Father and he became the father of John the Baptist. Read this very important passage of the Gospel of Luke and compare it to the Prophecy of Malachi.Luke 113 But the angel said unto him, Fear not, Zacharias: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John.14 And thou shalt have joy and gladness; and many shall rejoice at his birth.15 For he shall be great in the sight of the Lord, and shall drink neither wine nor strong drink; and he shall be filled with the Holy Ghost, even from his mother's womb.16 And MANY OF THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL SHALL HE TURN TO THE LORD THEIR GOD.17 And HE SHALL GO BEFORE HIM in the SPIRIT AND POWER OF ELIAS, TO TURN THE HEARTS OF THE FATHERS TO THE CHILDREN, and the disobedient to the wisdom of the just; to make ready a people PREPARED FOR THE LORD.Malachi 46 And he shall turn the heart of the fathers to the children, and the heart of the children to their fathers, lest I come and smite the earth with a curse.Once and for all, John the Baptist already came with the spirit and power of Elijah and had turned the hearts of the fathers to the children of Israel and many of the children of Israel did turn their hearts to the Lord their God.John the Baptist was sent before the great and dreadful day of Wrath and Judgment of God against the land of Israel in 70 AD, that brought the Destruction of the Temple and the fall of Jerusalem with 1.1 Million people dead. John the Baptist urged the Children of Israel to repent and testified to them that Christ was the Messiah which takes away the sins of the world and they must believe in him to escape the Wrath and Day of Vengeance of God.Read these related Studies (search the titles or click on the link):Luke 21:27 Then shall they see the son of God coming in a cloud with power and great glorySecond coming of Christ - exact timing in Revelation