Luke 21:27 Then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory

You should take the time to read in your Bible Luke 21 verses 5 to 36.It begins with these verses:Luke 21:5 And as some spake of the temple, how it was adorned with goodly stones and gifts, he said,6 As for these things which ye behold, the days will come, in the which there shall not be left one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.7 And they asked him, saying, Master, but when shall these things be? and what sign will there be when these things shall come to pass?They spoke of the Temple and of its destruction and Christ was asked what signs will there be before it happens:Luke 21:20 And when ye shall see Jerusalem compassed with armies, then know that the desolation thereof is nigh.21 Then let them which are in Judaea flee to the mountains; and let them which are in the midst of it depart out; and let not them that are in the countries enter thereinto.Then Christ explained that everything that was prophesied by the Prophets of the old Testament over Jerusalem and the Land of Israel will come to pass:Luke 21:22 For these be the days of vengeance, that all things which are written may be fulfilled.23 But woe unto them that are with child, and to them that give suck, in those days! for there shall be great distress in the land, and wrath upon this people.24 And they shall fall by the edge of the sword, and shall be led away captive into all nations: and Jerusalem shall be trodden down of the Gentiles, until the times of the Gentiles be fulfilled.In the same conversation, in the context of the destructionof the Temple and of Jerusalem, Christ disclosed the following to his Disciples:Luke 21:27 And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.Pay attention to what you just read. Christ told his Disciples after being so persecuted and reviled, when these things begin to pass, look up, and lift up your heads; for your Redemption is near, the Son of Man is coming!Luke 21:12 But before all these, they shall lay their hands on you, and persecute you, delivering you up to the synagogues, and into prisons, being brought before kings and rulers for my name's sake.The Destruction of the Temple, the Fall of Jerusalem, a large number of the Jewish People being killed, some going to Captivity and the Coming of the Son of Man, all these things: Christ had disclosed that they would come to pass within the days of his Disciples' Generation.Luke 21:31 So likewise ye, when ye see these things come to pass, know ye that the kingdom of God is nigh at hand.32 Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass away, till all be fulfilled.Christ directly warned his Disciples to make sure to stay on the right path and to keep walking in the Light, so they may be found worthy to escape all these things:Luke 21:34 And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares.35 For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth.36 Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.Make sure to read this very important Study, you can search the Title on Brighteon or click on the Link:Second coming of Christ - exact Timing in Revelation