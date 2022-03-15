Controlled Opposition Shill Russell Brand calls for One World Government

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He’s just come out over the current war psyop in Ukraine stating an international world government is the only way to peace. Que the United Nations and New World Order
Those that create the crisis, create their solution. History shows us this is always a power grab.
This is the final agenda, NWO World grubberment and world religion, thanks to the Khazarian Mafia responsible for WW2 and 9/11
Watch out for the counter movements down under to follow suit.
False light leading the newly awakened back into the slave system'
Further Info on Brand:
Russell Brand FAKE Truth Movement Leader Supports Vaccine Passports
https://www.brighteon.com/34f773e1-829b-4ff4-a6e2-f34a70da8847
Can We TRUST Russell Brand? Is He a Freemason / Illuminati Puppet?
https://www.brighteon.com/fe3b0c65-6b89-43f5-9e1b-e9d70b1da3da
Mirrored @END ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌