Can We TRUST Russell Brand? Is He a Freemason / Illuminati Puppet?

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Or is there more than meets the eye with Russell Brand?
Could he really be a Freemason? An Illuminati / New World Order controlled opposition puppet?
Pretty good until the 47th minute when another controlled opposition guy and his philosophy appear, no surprise that Icke has been interviewed a number of times by Brand, and there is even a photo of them together in the Groucho Club - see Gorilla 199. The film maker doesn't cover this......Do your own research....
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6q_dFbbW9WE
HumanityWins-IlluminatiLose