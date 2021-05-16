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Life Areas - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 20
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66 views • May 16, 2021
Why we have to cover all significant life areas in the manual for the new humanity? We still find ourselves afloat in the emptiness of destruction and the delusion of priorities. In preparation for the new setting of humanity, you can do the assiduous, diligent work. In this video you will gain some inspirations and areas within which you can find yourself and explore how you can contribute to the new humanities unfolding.
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For all current videos in the series check my channel:
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To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/e33637f0-2ba4-4f76-b33e-51d221e3e656
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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