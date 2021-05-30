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Connection to the Source - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 21
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75 views • May 30, 2021
What happened with our connection to the Source of all Creation? Were we manipulated from a “superior” race? The paradise we all yearn for, is, IN TRUTH, a state of consciousness - in love, wisdom and beauty, without the need to experience opposites. Humility is your friend, Goodness is your natural state and with Compassion you will perceive the experience of the happening around you in way that supports you. The New Humanity recognises its divinity and its inseparable connection with the Source and have direct access without need for any intermediaries. Breaking through the walls of lies you will recall the TRUTH.
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
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