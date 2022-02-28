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Uncensored KJ's What Happened? (2/28/22)[28.02.2022]
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32 views • March 01, 2022
Note: It seems that KJ also still 'waking up'... And not have seen TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2)...
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine to the people?
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
--
Live every monday at 2pm (central/standard)
KJOzborne - 18699 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xvqnow4kSHJS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020Rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneSelected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
my website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
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odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer'?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine to the people?
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
Premiered on 12.2.2022 on https://terrainthefilm.com/world-premiere/
https://terrainthefilm.com/
https://www.facebook.com/terrainthefilm/
--
Live every monday at 2pm (central/standard)
KJOzborne - 18699 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xvqnow4kSHJS/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kjozborne/
Https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
emergency food supplies here (*specials): https://mypatriotsupply.Com/pages/rs-repdig-4-week-emergency-food-supply-the-scariest-movie-ever-may-2020Rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=rs.Rd-scariest.Movie.Ever
Podcast for kj's what happened here: https://cms.Megaphone.Fm/channel/kjozborneSelected=rep8601546168
Watch these shows & my videos on all devices:
amazon/firestick/roku: thescariestmovieever.Tv https://watch.Thescariestmovieever.Tv/webtv-v3/
help support my work: https://www.Patreon.Com/kjozborne
paypal@[email protected]
updated: 24/7 chatroom (tsme discord): https://discord.Gg/qebsshk
my website: https://www.Whoiskjozborne.Com/
bitchute: https://www.Bitchute.Com/channel/1fvm1vv3mpup/
rumble: https://rumble.Com/user/kjozborne
minds: https://www.Minds.Com/kjozborne/
instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/thescariestmovieever/
facebook: https://www.Facebook.Com/thescariestmovieever/
twitter: https://twitter.Com/scariestmovie
pinterest: https://www.Pinterest.Com/scariestmovie/_saved/
brighteon: https://www.Brighteon.Com/channels/kjozborne
odysee: https://odysee.Com/@thescariestmovieever:3
All shows are also downloaded to thescariestmovieever.Tv (as a solid back up). Thank you!
free brave browser (your anti-google solution) https://brave.Com/sca957
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