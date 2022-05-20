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Dr. Sam Bailey: The Yin and Yang of HIV - Part Three [03.05.2022]
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103 views • May 20, 2022
In 1999, “The Yin & Yang of HIV” was published by Dr Valendar Turner and investigative journalist Andrew McIntyre under the guidance of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos.
Eleni was the founder and leader of The Perth Group and her work has influenced virtually all of us today who question the HIV/AIDS dogma.
Here is Part 3 of the essay “The Diagnosis of “HIV” Infection”, which is just as relevant today as when it was first written.
References:
1. The existence of HIV problem: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
2. The HIV genome problem: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=27
3. The efficacy of modern ARVs does not prove the HIV theory: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=46
4. Other supporting files: http://www.theperthgroup.com/hivexist.html
5. The problematic HIV theory in a nutshell: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=37
6. Yin & Yan Article: http://theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/Yin&;Yang1999.pdf
Yin & Yang Essay: http://theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/yinyang.html
House of Numbers Documentary YouTube Channel - 6K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/user/houseofnumbers
https://www.houseofnumbers.com
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
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The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Watch Yin & Yang - Part One https://youtu.be/n33dnK3RQ9Y
Watch Yin & Yang - Part Two https://youtu.be/h3pPNAkHdLw
--
The Yin and Yang of HIV - Part Three
6,491 views May 3, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey - 318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Uzd7ByOCzPo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://drsambailey.com
[email protected]
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Eleni was the founder and leader of The Perth Group and her work has influenced virtually all of us today who question the HIV/AIDS dogma.
Here is Part 3 of the essay “The Diagnosis of “HIV” Infection”, which is just as relevant today as when it was first written.
References:
1. The existence of HIV problem: http://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
2. The HIV genome problem: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=27
3. The efficacy of modern ARVs does not prove the HIV theory: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=46
4. Other supporting files: http://www.theperthgroup.com/hivexist.html
5. The problematic HIV theory in a nutshell: http://theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf#page=37
6. Yin & Yan Article: http://theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/Yin&;Yang1999.pdf
Yin & Yang Essay: http://theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/yinyang.html
House of Numbers Documentary YouTube Channel - 6K subscribers: https://www.youtube.com/user/houseofnumbers
https://www.houseofnumbers.com
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B3gApFs1O9jo/
The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aIx9Mbrk659l/
The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1CWUCyNcCrv/
The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l0VxeY70Z53a/
--
Watch Yin & Yang - Part One https://youtu.be/n33dnK3RQ9Y
Watch Yin & Yang - Part Two https://youtu.be/h3pPNAkHdLw
--
The Yin and Yang of HIV - Part Three
6,491 views May 3, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey - 318K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Uzd7ByOCzPo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
https://drsambailey.com
[email protected]
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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