14 Sick again: I’m back on Ivermectin dosing via horse paste MVI_9199

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I am sicker this time, two months after my first course, and I have started my second course of Equimec horse paste for the Ivermectin it contains. For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link from September 3rd, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste” https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d, which gives the essentials.
Part 1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/115b4646-50d9-4925-bf19-04367da58271
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/47aae444-7465-4954-be2e-434a369be4ae
Part 3a here: https://www.brighteon.com/e0e431cb-53f2-4c37-82f3-f9247b5442b2
Part 3b here: https://www.brighteon.com/104f78b4-536d-4041-871f-f01d0e2d8b43
Part 4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ac28631d-3687-48fc-a066-a8edfcc689a5
Part 5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c042fca0-5f39-456e-8057-bccdb25e99ba
Part 6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/29bd1c6d-cc2a-400f-8adb-6f3772dc3883
Part 7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/95230a87-03eb-4e94-8688-17cc7f6c3fe2
Part 8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6852c29e-cc5d-4f65-9c4b-c2e7408114d6
Part 9 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f19cf0df-5850-41e4-9c05-e3f2ff8ff7c7
Part 10 here: https://www.brighteon.com/1664dadc-080b-4fde-a101-30d740b8bd7e
Part 11 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7f81090e-ba1c-4256-b719-7bdc2c8d59b9
Part 12 here: https://www.brighteon.com/25b59a41-fe72-40c1-9759-15ef697579ad
Part 13 here: https://www.brighteon.com/7ae9a4b1-1d38-4068-824a-2721856979bc
My first trial from September 3rd:
Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d
Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503
Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01
Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba
Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6
Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1
Watch FIFTH P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2917629d-2b6f-4241-bbe1-819a4a7993e4
Watch FIFTH P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/05852b32-5797-4f09-91c0-60b4703917e1
Watch SIXTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/edd556d6-dc6a-442d-922f-23b3b0024c04
DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]
Here is the link to my demonstration on myself of nebulising with Hydrogen Peroxide and Budesonide: https://www.brighteon.com/e89792f3-d3ed-4211-be55-4ac4bbe73690