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01 Sick again: I’m back on Ivermectin dosing via horse paste MVI_9154
EK LIPPENMEYER
EK LIPPENMEYER
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236 views • November 08, 2021
READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!
I am sicker this time, two months after my first course, and I have started my second course of Equimec horse paste for the Ivermectin it contains. For a lot of detail on how to calculate dosages, where to buy it, what it costs, go to the links below, especially the first link, which gives the essentials.
Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d
Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503
Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01
Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba
Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6
Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1
Watch FIFTH P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2917629d-2b6f-4241-bbe1-819a4a7993e4
Watch FIFTH P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/05852b32-5797-4f09-91c0-60b4703917e1
Watch SIXTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/edd556d6-dc6a-442d-922f-23b3b0024c04
THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]
Here is the link to my demonstration on myself of nebulising with Hydrogen Peroxide and Budesonide: https://www.brighteon.com/e89792f3-d3ed-4211-be55-4ac4bbe73690
Keywords
healthmedicineivermectin
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