420) DETALHES DO PROGRAMA EUGÉNICO PLANETÁRIO
#ElectrosmogPortugal
67 views • 4 weeks ago

Fonte – Biofield Practice 0nly ~ Psinergy; Abril 02, 2025

Sat coffee: https://odysee.com/@BiofieldPractice:5/trim.5D2A9222-160D-484A-B6A0-4FBEFECCB419:7


 ● DARPA BAA – Living Foundries 1000 Molecules Program (2013): https://globalbiodefense.com/2013/07/15/darpa-baa-living-foundries-1000-molecules-program/

 ● DARPA Successfully Transitions Synthetic Biomanufacturing (2021): https://www.darpa.mil/news/2021/synthetic-biomanufacturing-transition


CRONOLOGISTA — Canal Archaix: https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138


 ● The Satanic panic or Satanic ritual abuse (SRA) starting in the United States in the 1980s, spreading throughout many parts of the world by the late 1990s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Satanic_panic

 ● O Pânico Satânico ou Abuso Ritual Satânico (ARS) que se originou nos Estados Unidos na década de 1980, espalhando-se por todo o país e, finalmente, noutras partes do mundo, depois diminuindo no final da década 90: https://pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/P%C3%A2nico_sat%C3%A2nico


175) Michael Persinger on 'No More Secrets' versus Racing to Control the Human Mind: https://www.brighteon.com/2221dd8e-722d-4111-8d38-06083af2a8e0


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

eugenicsprogramplanetaryimmortalprogramaplanetarioeugeniaimortal
