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The Cult And Its Parts Of History With How Its form
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20 views • April 15, 2021
I was spend weeks research about lots of important things, and fix my spirtal life to expose more than judge. Its starts has Sumer and Babylonian government with the annunaki and comes from different planet and has good links and connection to reptilians from Draco star system and use its methods to control people mind by religion like temples, islam and every other related statism thing to start its governance of pyramid and Egypt with the image like you see with pymaids to persia, greece, ancient china, and got worse with roman empire and fall leads to choas with more monarch control with religion and Vatican is the perfect example with its control. then crusaders and Islam craziness through the colonation from Spain into the formation of British empire and a USA with freemasons and formations of Rothschilds to establish the central banking control of monopoly through factories into federal reverse with other groups like 322 skull to finance ww1 and ww2 to form a massive government control from mind to land and nature. And also leads to United Nations to control the world population with china has its leads today with a world police state has I did mention UN and 322 Skull.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhmCQ1SsNPRf/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAXM5qRUJcj8/
https://odysee.com/@FreeFromFinancialSlavery:2/y2mate.is---Origins-of-the-cabal---Reptilians-Dragons---Serpents-In-The-Real-World-O7jOXHg8MRM-360p-1616935781507:8?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/The-Ugly-Truth-The-UN-(United-Nations):8?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBdLN5tG0pM/
https://odysee.com/@Mr.Uncensored:d/the-truth-about-the-us-constitution:e?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://www.brighteon.com/67036819-5794-45da-ab50-f72e7581c0de
https://www.brighteon.com/b775eec7-6685-4b80-b0fc-4c0c577f17c9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YhmCQ1SsNPRf/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAXM5qRUJcj8/
https://odysee.com/@FreeFromFinancialSlavery:2/y2mate.is---Origins-of-the-cabal---Reptilians-Dragons---Serpents-In-The-Real-World-O7jOXHg8MRM-360p-1616935781507:8?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/The-Ugly-Truth-The-UN-(United-Nations):8?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CBdLN5tG0pM/
https://odysee.com/@Mr.Uncensored:d/the-truth-about-the-us-constitution:e?r=CW54ooxPv9AEGbXMn7kbu62JEoRmRAZY
https://www.brighteon.com/67036819-5794-45da-ab50-f72e7581c0de
https://www.brighteon.com/b775eec7-6685-4b80-b0fc-4c0c577f17c9
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